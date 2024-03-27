The federal authorities raided American rapper and businessman Diddy's houses recently

A video of one of Diddy's houses after the police raid that was shared on social media went viral

Many social media users shared their reactions to the video in the comment section

A look at Diddy's house after the police raided his house. Image: Dave Benett/ MEGA

Things got hot for the American rapper as the federal police raided his house recently, and videos of this whole drama were shared on social media by netizens.

Inside Diddy's house after the police raid

Social media has been buzzing since rapper Diddy has been trending online for multiple sexual assault cases. Not so long ago, the star was on top of the trending list as the US Federal Government raided three of his homes.

Recently, A tabloid news organisation, TMZ, shared a video of Diddy's house after the police raid, and a Twitter (X) user, @big_business_, reshared the clip on their timeline and captioned it:

"Diddy's house after the FEDS raided it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared and went viral online, many social media users shared their reactions to it in the comment section. See some of the responses below:

@useni_16 joked:

"TMZ probably got footage of the last super."

@365OTG wrote:

"Not bad really. they normally cut your mattresses, pour your food on the floor, Depending where the CI/Snitch said where you had the guns, dr*gs etc...They will wreck your home... He can pay the housekeepers to fix that in a couple hours."

@itsleague said:

"They didn't find anything."

@NeuroDataDefrag responded:

"They trashed the place!"

@_Synume commented:

"He made sure to put a holy bible on the nightstand before he left."

@iiamShinji questioned:

"Who is going to pay for all the clean up if no evidence is found though?"

