Diddy's private jet is said to have left the USA and descended to the Caribbean in Antigua

This follows reports that the music mogul's homes were raided by the police amid human trafficking and firearm possession allegations

Netizens are on the edge of their seats as the news unfolds, wondering if Diddy has in fact gone on the run

Diddy’s private jet is said to have been located in the Caribbean as police raid his homes. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Source: Getty Images

Diddy is said to be in a sticky situation with the law after having his homes raided by law enforcement. This follows the rapper's mounting sexual violence allegation. Moreover, the rapper's private jet was reportedly located in the Caribbean, though there's no knowledge of whether he was on board or not.

Diddy's private jet takes off amid police raid

It has been a messy few months for Diddy, and it's apparently getting even messier. While faced with numerous sexual assault allegations, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is said to have had his homes raided by the feds.

On Monday, 25 March 2024, the rapper's Miami and Los Angeles homes were reportedly raided by police in response to his human trafficking allegations, where, according to TMZ, his sons, King and Justin Combs, were arrested.

In light of this, it's said that the rapper's jet had left the USA and was spotted on the Caribbean island of Antigua. According to the publication, the plane had made several stops in California ahead of the raid before landing in Antigua.

Though it's yet to be confirmed if the rapper is on board and on the run, it's important to note that the Caribbean and USA have an extradition treaty in place.

Peeps react to Diddy allegedly going on the lam

Netizens are stunned by the reports that Diddy may be on the run:

SylviaObell was stunned:

"I really didn’t have Diddy possibly being on the run from the feds in the cards for this week. This is crazy."

JordanSumbu said:

"It’s about time this man is brought to justice. This has been a long time coming."

artwithnoeasel wrote:

"Netflix, get the cameras rolling!"

MISSCHINDIYA asked:

"He left his own kids to get arrested?"

BC_Bigot wrote:

"May he and every last one of his friends burn in hell."

popstarr65 said:

"Lol, you don't run if you are not guilty!"

Lawsuit suggests two male artists involved with Diddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a recent lawsuit pinned on Diddy that suggested two male musicians who were allegedly involved with the rapper.

This fueled speculation among netizens, where one of the artists had a meltdown online amid the allegations.

Source: Briefly News