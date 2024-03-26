Showmax has officially announced the eight panellists for the anticipated Roast of Minnie Dlamini

The likes of Robert Marawa and Lasizwe will be among the socialites to drag Minnie, and fans hope she's ready for it

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the panel, with some excited about the roast while others weren't impressed

The panel for the ‘Roast of Minnie Dlamini’ has officially been revealed. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The Roast of Minnie Dlamini is in full swing and has announced the panel. Celeste Ntuli, Siv Ngezi and Trevor Gumbi are among the panellists set to roast the media darling, and Mzansi is looking forward to tuning in.

Minnie Dlamini roast panel announced

As Mzansi and Minnie Dlamini count down to her anticipated roast, Showmax has revealed the panel of socialites and comedians to bring the house down.

In several Twitter (X) posts by Phil Mphela, it's revealed that Robert Marawa, Lasizwe, Celeste Ntuli, Siv Ngezi, Trevor Gumbi, Da L.E.S, Penny Lebyane, and Shahan Ramkissoon are the eight panellists set to roast Minnie.

Laugh Africa Comedy Fest also announced veteran comedians, Jason Goliath and Tumi Morake as the roast masters for the night. It's too bad Minnie's pick, Itumeleng Khune, didn't make the cut.

The roast is set to take place on 5 April 2024 and air on Showmax on the 26th of April 2024.

Mzansi weighs in on roast panel

Netizens are stoaked about the Minnie Dlamini roast panel and can't wait to tune in:

Vuyi__Mbedu said:

"Minnie is brave. Can't wait to see this."

theresamunondo wrote:

"Trevor is definitely going to destroy everyone."

ireneketa posted"

"Not bad. I hope they don’t hold back."

Meanwhile, some netizens aren't impressed and offered some changes to the panel:

RiahVanR_ was bored already:

"Yhoooo, snoozefest."

mthoko_nhlapo said:

"Used to love roasts until I learned that they are given topics to talk about and topics to never talk about."

JohannesNdlang1 posted:

"Mpho Pops would have roasted her nicely."

Minnie Dlamini sparks plastic surgery rumours

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's latest photos, that caused an uproar on social media.

Netizens are convinced that the former Mrs Jones went under the knife after seeing her snatched waist and slightly deformed belly button.

