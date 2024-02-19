Minnie Dlamini sparked controversy by expressing openness to have her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune on her upcoming roast

She aims to include diverse industry representatives on the panel to address rumours about herself

However, fans accused her of obsession with Khune, urging her to move on from their past relationship

Minnie Dlamini had the streets buzzing when she suggested that she doesn't mind having her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune on her upcoming roast. The star is set to make her debut in comedy at Showmax and Laugh Africa Festival's The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini.

Minnie Dlamini says she doesn't mind having Khune on her roast. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Minnie Dlamini on having her ex on the roast panel

Minnie Dlamini is ready to have fun at her roast coming up in April. The news about the star being put in the hotseat caused a stir on social media. The actress said she is happy about the roast and hopes to dispel some rumours about herself.

Speaking to ZiMoja after the news of her roast broke, Minnie Dlamini said she hopes to have people from all genres on the panel. When asked if she minds having Itu Khune on the panel, The Honeymoon actress said she doesn't think he would be interested but doesn't mind. She said:

"I’m really hoping to get a representative from every facet of the industry, someone no one would expect, especially since I’ve worn so many hats and worked in so many different spaces in the business."

Fans accuse Minnie Dlamini of being obsessed with Itu

Social media users are disgusted by Minnie Dlamini. Many said the star should stop obsessing over her married ex-boyfriend.

@NtateWilliams said:

"This Mama can't move on?"

@MawrongzJnr commented:

"She's starting to realise that she had it all but she fumbled."

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"Okay this is becoming Jada and Will Smith obsession! It’s annoying. Can she rest and allow Khune to be a happy married man?"

@Thapz__ wrote:

"This is obsession now, a day can't pass without Minnie mentioning Khune."

@unapologeticiam added:

"It's simple harassment. I mean, can you imagine Khune's family. Every day hearing something that she had said about him."

Minnie Dlamini bares all as she updates Mzansi on her divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is celebrating after finalising her divorce from businessman Quinton Jones. As she announced the good news, the star set timelines on fire with her sultry picture.

South Africans on social media have been questioning the state of Minnie Dlamini's divorce since the announcement almost broke the internet. The star has been sharing cryptic messages on her timeline and even hinted that a custody battle was going on for their son.

