Minnie Dlamini is set to be roasted at Showmax and Laugh Africa Festival's The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini

The event will see no topics off-limits, including her dating scandals, divorce, and alleged spousal support to Quinton Jones

Minnie views the roast as a celebration of her career and an opportunity to dispel rumours

Minnie Dlamini is ready to take the hot seat and be roasted by a panel of celebrities at Showmax and Laugh Africa Festival's The Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini. The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday 5 April.

Minnie Dlamini says nothing is off-limits

Minnie Dlamini has had her fair share of drama since being in the industry many decades ago. From her dating scandals to her recent divorce and allegedly having to pay spousal support to her ex-husband Quinton Jones, the panellists will definitely have a field day.

Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, the actress said the roast is a celebration of her career and she also hopes to dispel some rumours she has heard about herself during the show. She said:

"I ended off the year with my show 'Curated' on Mzansi Magic, embracing humour about myself and societal happenings. The roast is about having fun and not taking myself too seriously.

"I may also get an opportunity to dispel many of the rumours told about me. The roast is fundamentally a celebration of my career and there’s nothing I love more than a good laugh."

Showmax's head of PR and Communication added that partnering with Laugh Africa for the roast was a no-brainer as it aligns perfectly with their commitment. She said:

"Partnering with Laugh Africa for Minnie Dlamini's roast aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering unique and compelling local content."

Laugh Africa Director Stuart Taylor shares more details

The Laugh Africa Festival Director Stuart Taylor said they are committed to delivering a roast that not only entertains but also honours the essence of what it means to be roasted - a celebration wrapped in humour and affection. He said:

"With the Showmax Roast of Minnie Dlamini, we aim to curate an experience that embodies this spirit. By selecting individuals whose journeys we admire, we ensure that each jest and jab is a testament to their impact and our affection.

"This approach guarantees a roast that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious, staying true to the tradition of roasting those held in high regard."

Minnie Dlamini bares all as she updates Mzansi on her divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini is celebrating after finalising her divorce from businessman Quinton Jones. As she announced the good news, the star set timelines on fire with her sultry picture.

South Africans on social media have been questioning the state of Minnie Dlamini's divorce since the announcement almost broke the internet. The star has been sharing cryptic messages on her timeline and even hinted that a custody battle was going on for their son.

