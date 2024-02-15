Minnie Dlamini celebrated finalising her divorce from Quinton Jones with a sultry picture, announcing her name change on Instagram

The popular actress revealed that the good news was a Valentine's Day present to herself

Her post was awash with comments from fans and celebs including Simz Ngema, Lasizwe and KNaomi

Minnie Dlamini is in a celebratory mood after finalising her divorce from businessman Quinton Jones. The star set timelines on fire with her sultry picture as she announced the good news.

Minnie Dlamini shared an update on her divorce. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini gives update on her divorce

South Africans on social media have been questioning the state of Minnie Dlamini's divorce since the announcement that almost broke the internet. The star has been sharing cryptic messages on her timeline and even hinted that a custody battle was going on for their son.

Taking to her Instagram page on 15 February 2024, The Honeymoon star said she was celebrating after successfully getting her name back. She also noted that the news was her Valentine's Day gift to herself. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Roses are red. My lingerie is blue. Home Affairs did the things. It’s Minenhle DLAMINI to you PS. My Valentine’s present to my self "

Mzansi congratulates Minnie Dlamini

Social media users including fellow celebrities flooded the star's comments section with mixed reactions. Some commented on her hot body, while others congratulated her on finalising her divorce.

@zizotshwete said:

"I wish I could voice note my response Love you wethu ❤❤❤@minniedlamini"

@simzngema commented:

"Congratulations mama❤"

@lasizwe added:

"Eh!!!! Someone is in a fighting spirit!!!"

@knaomi wrote:

"That caption. Welcome back!"

@mseleku said:

"Easy on the baby oil… the father is also dependent on you."

@stephythemakeupartist noted:

"We need unbecoming Mrs Jones asap‍♀️ #showmaxonline."

@ntando_zikalala added:

"We are at war!! & I love it "

Minnie Dlamini says she doesn't care about Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that popular South African actress Minnie Dlamini has shared a short clip airing her views on Valentine's Day. The star said she is not celebrating the special day for lovers this year because she is busy with her work.

Minnie Dlamini is not joining the millions of South Africans appreciating their significant others on Valentine's Day. The star recently explained why she will not join the celebrations in a video making the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly News