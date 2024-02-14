Minnie Dlamini has opted out of celebrating Valentine's Day, citing her focus on work and "securing the bag" in a video shared on social media

She expressed that her job is her priority and joked about being too busy for romantic celebrations

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some suggesting she is working to pay spousal support to her ex-husband Quinton Jones

Popular South African actress Minnie Dlamini has shared a short clip airing her views on Valentine's Day. The star said she is not celebrating the special day for lovers this year because she is busy with her work.

Minnie on why she is not celebrating Valentine's Day

Minnie Dlamini is not joining the millions of South Africans appreciating their significant others on Valentine's Day. The star recently explained why she will not be joining the celebrations in a video making the rounds on social media.

Speaking in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular blog MDN News, The Honeymoon actress said she is focusing on her work and securing the bag, not Valentine's Day. She also noted that her job is her first love. She said:

"Someone asked me what I am doing for Valentine's Day. I'm just trying to get paid, OK. I'm securing my bag, I'm at a shoot with my first love of my life, which is my job."

Watch the video below:

Minnie Dlamini's video gets reactions

The star's video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many trolled her saying she is working because she needs to pay her ex-husband Quinton Jones' spousal support.

@Sphe____ said:

"Quinton is waiting for his spousal support month end. There’s no other way but to secure that bag ma’am"

@Okuhle_CFM commented:

"Anything to make herself feel better, if she had a man she wasn't going to say this. It's fine she can say that she's single on Valentine's day."

@nicksta_napo added:

"Secure that bag sis , Quinton spousal support won’t pay itself."

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"Like she has a choice. Mr Jones is expecting maintenance moola"

@ModernMakoti added:

"Not even makeup can conceal the most she’s going through."

Minnie Dlamini shares upcoming film Dark Desire

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini posted her latest TV project. The media personality posted a trailer showing she has another film in store.

South Africans were fascinated by Minnie Dlamini's video for Dark Desire. Peeps shared her honest thoughts about what was coming after her movie debut in 2023.

