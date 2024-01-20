Minnie Dlamini posted a video of her latest project, which features Keo Motsepe as a love interest

The South African actress showed people what she had in store next for the big screen after her first movie appearance in The Honeymoon

People were divided after seeing the romantic film trailer for an upcoming series featuring Minnie Dlamini and Keo Motsepe

Minnie Dlamini posted her latest TV project. The media personality posted a trailer showing she has another film in store.

Minnie Dlamini posted a trailer for the upcoming film 'Dark Desire', and Mzansi peeps commented on the new production. Image: @minniedlamini

South Africans were fascinated by Minnie Dlamini's video for Dark Desire. Peeps shared her honest thoughts about what was coming after her movie debut in 2023.

Minnie Dlamini starrs in Dark Desire film

Actress Minnie Dlamini's Instagram has work titled The Minnie Series: Dark Desire coming up. The trailer shows her getting steamy with her co-star Keo Motsepe.

Watch the video of the film trailer below:

Minnie Dlamini Dark Desire trailer gets divided reactions

Online users were divided after seeing Minnie Dlamini's next film. People commented, sharing their thoughts on the video.

classy_bibola was excited:

"Let me watch this nicely at home. Cause why are you trying to start things in the middle of the day."

bulee_dzingwa said:

"The number of times I’ve watched this is unhealthy."

lisobellaa was impressed:

"The black and white just gives it THAT THING!! Hot, elegant ouu!"

smurfie_bear gushed:

"Haibo Minnie? You couldn't wait till like 24 hours before Valentine's day."

Others on Twitter (X) commented on the Dark Desire trailer:

@Deee___ applauded:

"But this looks great."

@Typical_menz wrote:

"I know less about this movie now than before I watched the trailer."

@Thembeka__ commented:

"And ya'll cooked her saying she's competing with baddies and umtana bantu was just having fun on a film set."

@ThatoNtshingil2 complained:

"Another hypersexualised production."

