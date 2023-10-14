Bonang has dropped the trailer for the fourth episode of her YouTube reality show B’Dazzled on her social media platforms

The teaser shows the TV presenter doing a photoshoot, hosting Miss SA and just being a boss babe handling business

Bonang's fans are excited about the new episode and many were amazed seeing the star make-up free

Bonang Matheba posted a trailer for her reality show for her reality show 'B'Dazzled'. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba just gave fans a sneak peek of the next episode of her YouTube reality series, B’Dazzled.

The trailer was shared on all her social media accounts, and it's packed with pure entertainment.

Bonang stuns with glowing skin

In the snippet, Bonang slays a fierce photoshoot for Glamour Magazine. She also shows behind-the-scene clips of her hosting duties at the 2023 Miss SA.

Now, her fans have been on the edge of their seats for over a month, waiting for this new episode. The excitement is real! What's got everyone talking, though, is the glimpse of Bonang going makeup-free.

Her glowing skin was a hot topic in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Bonang says B’Dazzled episode is coming soon

The TV presenter didn't give a specific upload date, but fans are hopeful it will be any day now.

See the Instagram video below:

SA excited about new B'Dazzled episode

Check out some of the comments below:

@pabi_gaby said:

"She looks so beautiful with or without makeup. ❤️"

@nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"Yeeer your skin without make-up. "

@mel.agneen mentioned:

"The audacity of FNB and it’s a massive green thing.❤️"

@kevinmaduna_m commented:

"Live for your realness! Love how you just showing us how you look without makeup."

@happiness_thabile_winpride asked:

"Can we please get this as in yesterday?❤️"

@xoliemahlangu stated:

"Oh, she’s not just an international slay mama. She’s also a reality TV star. This reign just won’t let up."

@caramel_elandy wrote:

"Bonang gave us the no makeup content now talk, it’s giving."

@msmanche added:

"You look sensational."

Source: Briefly News