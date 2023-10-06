Media personality Bonang Matheba is back in South Africa after her France trip

The star shared a tweet and teased the B-force about her new Steve Madden collection that she is shooting

Netizens hyped and congratulated the reality TV star for being booked and busy

Bonang Matheba teased fans with her new Steve Madden collection. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang keeps on securing her bag. The media personality has been very busy this year with many gigs.

Bonang is back in South Africa

Bonang Matheba is back in her home country after she took a shot' left trip to France.

The star was in Europe for the L'Oréal Paris Fashion Show that took place recently, and she was seen walking the show's runway alongside South Africa's very own actress, Thuso Mbedu.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Bonang teases new Steve Madden collection

Queen B went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that she is back in the country and booked and busy.

The star posted a snapshot with something written in her name and the brand she partnered with, Steve Madden, for her new collection. She captioned the pic:

"Touchdown, Joburg!! Shooting my collection with @SteveMaddenSA today!! Can’t wait to share."

Check out the post below:

Fans salute Queen B for always securing her bag

Shortly after Bonang Matheba shared her tweet, the B-force and other social media users flooded her comment section with complimentary and congratulatory messages:

@ApheleleJody wrote:

"Booked and busy."

@Khanyi_Magubane replied:

"Well done Lebonza! Ukhona uphaqa lapho?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei responded:

"It’s the fact that Bonang Matheba is is written ontop of Steve Madden, like the crown she is for me."

@Lovelinessmona said:

"You are doing the most."

@BryanOaitse said:

"Ke nako ya gago tsala ja botshelo."

@Tumisole wrote:

"Ausi!"

@Galtbro replied:

"Time to work. No rest."

@Mbalis_bakery said:

"I can’t wait too, congratulations Bonang."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that media personality Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is.

Queen B turned heads as she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page. Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News