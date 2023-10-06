Bonang Matheba made another fashion statement, looking like royalty during her Paris visit

The TV personality was clad in a cream-white French-inspired skirt set and matching hat

Her new look reaffirmed her place as a fashion icon to her followers who gushed over her stylish pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Bonang Matheba turned heads in the streets of Paris wearing a cream-white two-piece and hat set. Images: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

South African A-Lister Bonang Matheba received a round of applause for her new fashion look, cementing her place as one of the most stylish women in South Africa.

Bonang Matheba debuts French-inspired look in 4 pictures

Queen B impressed her followers when she posted four pictures wearing a French-inspired cream-white two-piece, a matching hat and gold jewellery, taken from her recent trip to attend the 2023 Paris Fashion Show.

She captioned the photographs on Twitter, now known as the X app by hyping herself saying:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Looked super cute today!"

Check out her beautiful pictures in the post below:

Social media gushes over Bonang Matheba's French-inspired look

Complimenting the girl who bought outfits worth R60K to host the 2023 Miss SA pageant, tweeps couldn't help but stan her new style:

@kingfreshwalter praised her:

"You exude so much elegance."

@ApheleleJody added:

"Bona, you looked hot like money."

@Sisa_Ndoni claimed:

"South Africa doesn’t deserve you."

@TsontsoLynn assured her:

"France looks good on you."

@Zandile28189437 hyped her:

"Indeed my love, you are fashion lala ngikuthanda hoooorray."

@bptselapedi confessed:

"I love You Queen B. Your elegance is everything. As for neatness? Of my Gosh, it's so classically loud, sophisticated to the brim."

@KennethMonthe noticed:

"F1 you looked like royalty on a cruise."

@Urshygirl was hopeful:

"I hope you walked all the streets of Paris so everyone can see this look! What an outfit!"

@Imbalenhlen affirmed:

"You sure did B… Ate and left no crumbs."

@Neliswa_sipho said:

"You look WEALTHY in every sense of the word. That's how you look."

Laconco looks ravishing in 2 red dresses

In more fashion stories on Briefly News, socialite and TV presenter Laconco served body goals in two red dresses she wore on her new show.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star's dresses accentuated her curves leaving netizens marvelling at her well-toned figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News