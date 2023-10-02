Socialite La Conco has left some people breathless with more delicious photos of her new curves

The former Real Housewives of Durban star was thanking her followers for supporting a new show when she posted some snaps

Ceasing to get used to her defined shape, social media users claimed she was not allowing them to breathe, complimenting her figure

La Conco has posted some hot new pictures of flaunting her amazing new figure in a red dress. @la_conco, @tndaba

TV presenter and businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'La Conco' Conco has Mzansi spinning with her new figure and choice of clothing. She recently pulled another trigger, leaving a stir on social media with her pictures.

Lancoco serves curves with 2 pictures in red dress

She was giving thanks to her fans for showing her love on her new show on DStv's Mzansi Magic, Forever Thina, wearing a long and regal red dress in two pictures on social media and said:

"Your host, I just want to say I see your love Ngiyabonga."

Check out her two photos in the post below:

Social media wowed by La Conco's red dress

The former Real Housewives of Durban star has been trending for her new hot body, even seen hitting the video, and her red dress was one of the results of her hard work. These are the reactions she received:

@medi_ya_sosha complimented:

"Red? On you? Magical!"

@bubblytanesha said from the USA:

"Screaming from Chicago: You're my favourite from RHOD!"

@villagelgirl declared:

"You’re the next big deal La C your name will never be forgotten keep shining."

@wenkeoehlandt praised:

"You look so stunning in this dress."

@UnaMbo1 was swooning:

"Awu Nontombi, lady in red."

@tiisetso_connie wanted a plug:

"Girl... You look so beautiful share the secrets."

@SfoRamangoaela applauded:

"Whoever designs your outfits, knows their client's perfect fit."

Nonku Williams opens up about going weight-loss surgery

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, another Real Housewives of Durban star, Nonku Williams, was making waves with some changes being done to her figure.

However, Miss Williams admitted to having some work done to her body to remove some stubborn fat. She shared a candid video with her followers detailing the journey of her "glow-up" and received well wishes.

Source: Briefly News