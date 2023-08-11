Businesswoman La Conco had tongues wagging in her recent picture

The Real Housewives of Durban star was clad in a body-hugging dress at a women's seminar

Her followers could not stop singing her praises, complimenting her new bod

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One must admit that Mzansi Magic presenter, Nonkanyiso Conco, has the perfect curves!

'Real Housewives of Durban' star La Conco has served dangerous curves in her royal blue number. Images: @la_conco

Source: Twitter

La Conco serves curves

The entrepreneur hosted a Women's Day seminar called Women in Conversation in Johannesburg on 9 August and posted a picture of herself as a host.

She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Ladies I shared the table with yesterday thank you so much, words of courage, laughter, knowledge and love are absolutely what I prayed for. Your time is the most expensive gift you gave me yesterday I appreciate you all."

Several people reposted the , like Twitter user :

Social media praise La Conco's figure

The streets of Twitter and Instagram were astonished by the blue wonder:

@NtxndoZAR asked:

"When did Laconco become a solidified baddie with an hourglass shape."

@di.di5503 admitted:

"Guys let's just be honest La Conco she's beautiful with or without makeup."

@nokhanyomahlangu praised:

"I slided till the last frame with hopes to see more pictures of yourself in that royal blue dress because WOW your body mama is body(ing) me, umuhle."

@asavela__m was pleasantly shocked:

"Haibo La C."

@innosadiki declared:

"This body works for her full stop."

@didiey_diamond needed help:

"Locate the waist abeg!"

@ngelo_ntozini asked:

"Yho definitely a revenge body, but sana ulwa nabani?"

@therealteexaba explained:

"If sn*tched was a person."

@therealnombulelomhlongo commented:

"Hayi Hayi suka demeti."

sibulele_sibaca complimented:

"Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING was just perfect."

Prince Kaybee admires curvy white lady

In another Briefly News report, House music producer Prince Kaybee was found praising a curvy young woman during his silence after his drama with Cyan Boujee.

He commented on a video of a gorgeous hun dancing at a festival. The poster of the video with the caption:

"In South Africa we produce a rare species of white women."

Kaybee hilariously responded:

"Hi AFRIFORUM, we don't always have to fight like this gents."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News