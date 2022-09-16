The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco took to social media to announce she has bagged a new reality show

This time, LaConco is a host of the show depicting Mzansi ordinary couples' wedding day Our Perfect Wedding

South Africans have since flocked to their timelines to hail praises to LaConco after seeing the teaser

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has Mzansi in a chokehold after announcing that she will host the newest Season of Mzansi Magic reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

'RHOD' LaConco has been announced as the host of 'Our Perfect Wedding.'

Source: Instagram

LaConco took to Twitter to share a short teaser of herself in action. Since then, the timeline has come to a halt, with many people lavishing compliments on the reality star.

On Twitter, LaConco shared the following video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans impressed with LaConco's addition to OPW

@NtsingiNotununu said:

"Perfect host, you make sense sweety."

@IAmLeeyola wrote:

"Truth be told, you are very fitting for this show. "

@Ladycake2027 shared:

"This actually makes a lot of sense. Don't know why it didn't come sooner. Congrats La C"

@SanQobo posted:

"Aaaaaah! You are actually the perfect host for this. Might as well just go back to upgrading my DSTV. Congratulations and wishing you all the best Mnge."

@karaboyarona replied:

"I am so proud and happy for you Lac! And I can't wait for your Debut as a Presenter"

@Lesego_Senoelo1 commented:

"I remember you were on live and I said you need to be an OPW presenter. God saw and answered. Yassssssss it makes sense. Congratulations. ❤️"

@Babeswitdaheat also said:

"Yabona ke! This one is yours, the perfect seat and role for you! I can already see your success here. Yessss guuuurllll "

@NikNack16 added:

"Congratulations I was watching not so long ago and I thought to myself you’d make a great OPW host."

Our Perfect Wedding past seasons in a nutshell

According to ZAlebs, the reality show has struggled to find a permanent home since its inception. The previous host, Lebogang Tlokana, did not appear to be everyone's cup of tea.

Tembisa Mdoda, Tumi Morake, Brenda Ngxoli, Ayanda Mpama, and Vele Manenje are among the notable names who have graced the popular Mzansi Magic show with their amazing presenting skills.

LaConco shows off gift from ‘baby daddy’, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

Briefly News previously reported that LaConco took to social media to show off the gift she got from her "baby daddy". The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a snap of herself rocking the gown she received, apparently from former president Jacob Zuma.

Even though she didn't mention his name, the reality TV star's fans were convinced that she was talking about the veteran politician because she has only one child with him.

LaConco, real name Nonkanyiso Conco, took to Instagram to share the snap of her keeping warm with the gift, reports ZAlebs. A peep screenshotted her post and re-shared it on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News