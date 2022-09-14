Rapper L-Tido has launched a raunchy podcast focusing only on OnlyFans stars and Mzansi is here for it

The hip-hop artist shared a saucy trailer of Only Fans Unplugged on his socials and shared that it will premiere this week

The star's first guest is Big Brother Mzansi star Terry Treasure who was talking all kinds of dirty in the podcast's teaser

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

L-Tido has launched his raunchy podcast focusing on OnlyFans stars. The rapper's first guest in Only Fans Unplugged is Terry Treasure from Big Brother Mzansi.

L-tido has launched a raunchy podcast and his first guest is ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Terry Treasure. Image: @l_tido, @lifeofterrytreasure

Source: Instagram

The hip-hop artist took to his socials to let Mzansi know that he has also jumped on the podcast bandwagon. The star's saucy show will premiere on his YouTube channel soon.

Taking to Instagram, L-Tido shared the teaser of the upcoming episode with Terry Treasure, who has an OnlyFans account. In the short clip, Terry was talking dirty. ZAlebs reports that Tido captioned the juicy trailer.

"New show #OnlyFansUnplugged drops tomorrow!!!! At 13:00 on YouTube ... Subscribe Link in bio."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi celebs and fans took to the rapper's comment section to share their thoughts on the angle of his podcast. Many shared that Mzansi was never ready for it.

buhlesamuels said:

"The time has come, Joh it’s gonna be lit!"

pdoto_sa wrote:

"Tido Tidoing! Dope one my ace. Congratulations."

siyametane commented:

"What a time to be alive."

cocobrownza wrote:

"Yaayyyy!!! Finally!!! Can’t wait to see it."

anelay_ndlovu said:

"They are definitely not ready."

inphasexfuno commented:

"All I'm saying is @seanpages_sa should co-present with you. I wanna see something."

sparzito_ added:

"Lol, Terry's attitude bro."

Cassper Nyovest rubs shoulders with Busta Rhymes

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is living his wildest dream. The South African rapper recently rubbed shoulders with legendary US rapper Busta Rhymes.

Mufasa also partied up a storm with the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the epic party dubbed the #DaveAndBusta experience in London, UK.

Busta Rhymes took to his official Instagram account to confirm that Mufasa was indeed at the party. A few naysayers didn't believe Cass rubbed shoulders with the superstars after he expressed that the cameras were not allowed at the party

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News