Media personality and Youtubers Jesse and Thuthu recently caused a stir as they tied the knot

The couple recently had their traditional wedding in Free State, where they said their "I Dos"

Their traditional wedding was hosted by the South African comedian Tall AS$ Mo

Youtubers Thutu Maqhosha and Jesse Suntele recently took their relationship to another level.

Jesse and Thuthu tie the knot

South African actor and model Jesse Suntele and his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Thuthu Maqhosha, who is also an artist manager, recently caused a stir as they tied the knot.

According to ZiMoja, the couple had a very small traditional wedding in the Free State where only their close friends and family attended and witnessed their beautiful union.

South African comedian Mongezi "Tall AS$ Mo" was the host of their black and white-themed traditional wedding.

The couple also posted some pics of them expecting a baby boy on their Instagram page.

Jesse captioned his post:

"Life is magical with you in it. A real fairytale."

See the post below:

Thuthu Buttons also shared several posts and wrote:

"Glory be to God and our ancestors.We found out so late that we are pregnant. A bitter sweet moment when we were told it was twins and only 1 survived. I had such mixed emotions, do I mourn or celebrate? Also WHY?!

"My HUSBAND made me realise that there was more to celebrate, we are parents to 2 angels and 1 beautiful baby boy. He further helped me embrace the journey and convinced me to do a shoot and have a baby shower. Alllll Ive ever wanted is to be pregnant and have 7 babies and when we lost Pandora in 2020 the thought of trying again was the most scariest thing."

See the post below:

