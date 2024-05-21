The Democratic Alliance is confident that it has a rock-solid election campaign for the upcoming General Election 2024

The party also defended its campaign against allegations that it is centred on the DA as the country's only saviour

Netizens on social media debated the effectiveness of the DA's campaign, with some agreeing and others disagreeing

The opposition party believes its campaign is effective. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance is confident that its election campaign is watertight and is ready for the elections.

DA ready for elections

In its build-up to its next election rally in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, the Democratic Alliance defended the Multi-Party Charter and its election campaign. SABC News reported that the party's head of policy, Matt Cuthbert, denied claims that its campaign seeks to paint the DA as Mzansi's saviour.

The party recently came under fire after one of their political campaign ads depicted the burning of the South African flag. Cuthbert said the party is part of the Multi-Party Charter because it believes rescuing South Africa requires a collaborative effort. He also said that the party's manifesto highlights how it will work with civil society and businesses to put the country on the right track.

South Africans debate DA's statement

Netizens shared their views on Facebook.

Peter Mukwevho said:

"Let's rescue South Africa."

Bradley Williams said:

"They've been running Cape Town for two decades and the inequality and crime here is through the roof. It's actually the worst in SA. Nothing has changed for the majority here. Here, the Zionist DA has lost my vote."

Sega Satan said:

"Rescue Cape Flats and Khayelitsha."

Ngwana Oa Mobu said:

"Their only hope is the moon pact. There's no more DA here. It's over."

Maleng Joe said:

"PA is going to kill you off."

