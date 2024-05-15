The Democratic Alliance claimed that it created eight out of 10 jobs in the Western Cape since governing it

During its manifesto launch in Tshwane in February, DA leader John Steenhuisen made the claim

Africa Check debunked his claim and proved that the political party did not create that many jobs

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance, which has governed the Western Cape since 2009, has made a few claims about its performance since then. One claim was that the party created 8 out of 10 jobs, which was debunked.

Claims DA created 8 out of 10 jobs debunked

According to Africa Check, DA leader John Steenhuisen, in his speech during the party's manifesto launch in Tshwane in February, claimed that the party ensured that eight out of 10 people in the province were unemployed. However, according to Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Surveys for the third quarter of 2023 (from July to September), when the DA published its manifesto, unemployment in the Western Cape was 20.2%. This meant that about 2 out of 10 people were unemployed.

However, this did not mean that 80% of Western Cape residents were employed. An unemployed person is someone who did not have a job at the time of StatsSA's survey and wasceither actively job hunting of were set to start a new job in the future. This also includes those who are unemployed and want to work but have a reason for not seeking employment, like no jobs in their area. Going by this definition, the DA's claim that if eight out of 10 jobs are created, it is way off.

