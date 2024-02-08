President Cyril Ramaphosa said that more people in the country have been given jobs compared to before the pandemic

He revealed that compared to 8 million employed people in 1994, the number has more than doubled in 2024

Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu told Briefly News that more employment could be created by involving Small and Medium Enterprises

President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that employment has doubled from 1994 to 2024. Despite this, the country still has high unemployment, and various programmes have attempted to tackle this epidemic. Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, the School of Public Leadership Director, told Briefly News that involving small and medium-sized businesses could improve the figures.

Unemployment improved in the last 30 years: Ramaphosa

According to the State of the Nation Address Ramaphosa delivered in parliament, eight million people were unemployed at the dawn of democracy. However, that number has doubled to over 16.7 million. Ramaphosa also revealed that through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Package, the government has created over 1.7 million jobs in three years, placing over one million young people as school assistants in 23,000 schools.

SMEs could create employment: Ndevu

Speaking to Briefly News, Professor Ndevu revealed that small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) can potentially provide employment.

"WE need to allow small and medium businesses to continue creating jobs and rope in those in the margins. For example, if you go to the homelands, many factories that were functional were still closed. We could give opportunities to SMMEs to run these factories and go back to manufacturing," he said.

Things to know about the SONA

The National Assembly revealed that new laws have been placed to ensure that no political party disturbs Ramaphosa's speech

this came after the Economic Freedom Fighters' members were suspended for disrupting Ramaphosa in 2023

National Assembly also said that R6.3 million was spent on the event to ensure it goes smoothly

South Africans depressed by SONA

Netizens on Facebook were morose because of the speech Ramaphosa delivered.

Thoko Mubere said:

"I want to go and live in the South Africa Rmaphosa lives. We live in different countries."

Andrew Hlahla Psst added:

"I think this man thinks he is addressing primary school learners."

Kagiso Justice:

"Long speech is over. People clapped hands hysterically, and unemployment, poverty and loadshedding remain."

Siphesihle Mchunu:

"Where did he get those false stats?"

Thabo Majoro exclaimed:

"It's very hard to believe."

Political parties expected accountability from Rmaphosa

