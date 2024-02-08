Political parties weighed in and shared that they are expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver more action and less talking

Parties like the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ANC shared what they expected the president to say at the SONA

Stellenbosch University's professor Amanda Gouws told Briefly News that the country is fed up with a lack of delivery service

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Ramaphosa failed the nation. Images: Inkatha Freedom Party - IFP and Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Political parties have a high expectation for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. Parties expect Ramaphosa to deliver more actionable promises and less talk; some want to hold him accountable. Stellenbosch University's professor Amanda Gouws told Briefly News that the nation is tired of a president they deemed absent.

Political parties expect more from SONA

According to eNCA, the African National Congress's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu, the ruling party expects the focus of the SONA to be service delivery and how the ANC-led government will recover where it poorly performed. The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that the president must account for last year and the past five years. He said the country has collapsed under his watch, unemployment is high, and loadshedding is troublesome.

Stellenbosch University professor speaks to Briefly News

Professor Gouws told Briefly News that the country has lost faith in Ramaphosa.

"The ANC keep losing support. Loadshedding continues, and there is water shortage and a lack of delivery on basic needs issues. Unemployment remains high, and we have a cost of living crisis. People are fed up with bad service delivery and a President seen as “missing in action”."

What you need to know about the SONA

National Assembly revealed that R6.5 million was spent on the State of the Nation Address

Julius Malema and five members of the Economic Freedom Fighters will not be part of the SONA because they were suspended for disturbing President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech last year

Stellenbosch University's Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu is expecting the president to address the issue of Eskom and State-Owned Enterprises

South Africans are not hopeful

South Africans on Facebook remained hopeless about the SONA's outcome.

VJ Hasani Ramashia said:

"He will be lying again tonight. Zuma was better than this one."

Jennifer Clapham Rijkenberg pointed out:

"That's not how he rolls. More words and no action is more his style."

Philemon Mabuela added:

"They must call for his resignation. All SA political parties are eating with Cyril."

Pradeep Bull Heralla remarked:

"He must get a Grammy award for lies."

Velocity Meme remarked:

"Ramaphosa is a demolisher, not a builder."

