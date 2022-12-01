Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe said he has no intention of returning as caretaker president

Rumours have been flying around that President Cyril Ramaphosa will step aside, sparking concerns about who will take the ANC’s reins

Motlanthe distanced himself from the claims, saying his generation of politicians had already made their contributions

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe said the ruling party does not need to recycle its leaders.

Kgalema Motlanthe says he will not take on the caretaker president role should Cyril Ramaphosa resign. Image: Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

He made the comments while at the ANC head office, Luthuli House, after it was suggested that he should take the reins if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns as the nation’s leader. The party recommended that Motlanthe take on the position of caretaker president.

The former deputy distanced himself from the callings, saying his generation of politicians has already made their contributions to the country, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation over the Phala Phala scandal on Thursday, 1 December. There is growing pressure for the president to resign, and many believe Motlanthe is the man for the job until the 2024 national elections.

According to EWN, Motlanthe was caretaker president in 2008 after former President Thabo Mbeki resigned.

However, it is still unclear what the country’s future holds for now. The ANC’s National Executive Committee members are expected to meet on Friday, 2 December, to discuss the Phala Phala report released by Parliament’s section 89 committee.

Citizens react to Kgalema Motlanthe:

@Zakamu1 said:

“He’s always the bridesmaid never the bride.”

@xivanda commented:

“Bitter Mbeki is eagerly waiting.”

@Allen06372673 posted:

“But president Motlanthe, please reconsider hawu, the country is in trouble here and you are the only best leader to transition us.”

@ThandekaPutin wrote:

“Someone lied to Mothlanthe.”

@gester01 added:

“The Super Sub - Kgalema Mothlanthe.”

Source: Briefly News