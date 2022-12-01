President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation regarding the Phala Phala saga on Thursday, 1 December

The family meeting comes a day after Parliament’s Section 89 panel released its report into the theft at the Limpopo farm

Politicians called for the president to step aside, and citizens are speculating that he may announce his resignation

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are eager to hear what President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meeting on Thursday, 1 December, will entail.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Thursday, 1 December. Image: Ruvan Boshoff

The president is expected to address the Phala Phala scandal and the allegations against him. The address is to determine a way forward following the claims against Ramaphosa.

The family meeting comes a day after Parliament’s Section 89 panel released its report into the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020. The panel was appointed to probe the claims made against the president.

According to The Citizen, the report suggested that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations against the constitution and the country’s anti-corruption laws. The president has maintained his innocence since the allegations were levelled against him earlier this year.

Citizens are speculating over the meeting, with some convinced that Ramaphosa will resign from office. This is what some are saying:

@DanieLouw6 said:

“So much hype, I personally think in my opinion, South Africa needs President Cyril Ramaphosa more now than before. Stand tall stand strong.”

@AfrikaMzulu commented:

“He must release a statement if he’s not going to resign. He must not waste our time, please.”

@RyanJohnson_007 added:

“The report is nonsense, if you look at who was on the panel Mahlape Sello you would know immediately that it won’t stand a review.”

Meanwhile, IOL reported that there had been numerous calls from political parties for the president to step aside.

