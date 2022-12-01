The final question and answer session of the year has been cancelled for President Cyril Ramaphosa can focus on the damning finding of the Phala Phala report

The Section 89 committee looking into the theft at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm found that the president had a case to answer to

Ramaphosa was scheduled to meet with the National Council of Provinces to answer questions about a variety of issues

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - President Ramaphosa's other engagements have come to a standstill in the aftermath of the Phala Phala report. The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) was forced to cancel its question-and-answer session with Ramaphosa, scheduled for Thursday, 1 December.

The last question and answer session of the year was cancelled so President Cyril Ramaphosa could focus on the Phala Phala report. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

The NCOP chief whip Sieso Mahai told delegates that President Ramaphosa asked to postpone the session so he could focus his attention on the Phala Phala report released by the Section 89 committee investigating the saga.

Speaking on Section 89 independent panel process, Mohai said they have been unprecedented in the life of South Africa's constitutional democracy.

The session, which would have been the last Q&A for the year, would have addressed load-shedding, rural development, and township economies, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been bombarded with calls for him to step aside since the committee found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer on Wednesday, 30 November.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was one of the more prominent politicians to call for Ramaphosa's resignation. However, the spokesperson for the African National Congress, Pule Mabe, told eNCA that the ruling party is an organisation of processes, and the ANC must decide on how to move forward internally before it can communicate its decision publically.

Phala Phala: Da, EFF, and other opposition parties celebrate section 89 panel’s report: “Feels like 1994”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Social media has been abuzz with South Africans from all sectors of society reacting to the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala reports. The nation's political parties and their leaders are no exception.

Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy leader Floyd Shivambu shared a tweet celebrating the report's findings. Shibambu claimed that a criminal president would not lead the nation and that "freedom" from the "white minority rule" would come at last.

According to TimesLIVE, the Section 89 panel, which former chief justice Sandile Nqcobo chaired, found that in line with the evidence it received, President Ramaphosa may have committed several laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News