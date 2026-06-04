CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE— The Portfolio Committee on Police announced that failing to report statutory rape is a criminal offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison. This revelation emerged during a briefing by the South African Police Service on 3 June 2026 in Parliament, which focused on the enforcement of mandatory obligations for cases involving minors.

MPs were unhappy about the statutory rape stats. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

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According to News24, Lieutenant General Hilda Senthumule stated that the law obliges any person to report statutory rape, making failure to do so a jailable offence. Despite this legal mandate, Senthumule conceded that the police have not yet collated statistics on how many individuals have actually been charged with this crime.

Parliament confronts officials on underreporting

Members of Parliament took a hard line against government officials, including teachers, healthcare professionals, and social workers, who interact with abused children but fail to report the incidents. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Leigh-Ann Mathys questioned why these officials remain silent, while Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard described the lack of reporting from child caretakers as terrifying.

The police presentation highlighted several structural and social barriers to reporting. Ethical conflicts frequently arise among professionals, such as teachers who fear exposing children to criminal charges, and healthcare workers worried that mandatory reporting might deter individuals from seeking essential medical care.

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Furthermore, Senthumule clarified that once a rape docket is opened, it becomes an offence against the state. Consequently, the law prohibits any complainant from withdrawing the case, meaning those who do so are operating outside the legal framework and should face consequence management.

Pastor's ANC membership revoked following rape

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress revoked the membership of a pastor. This was after he was arrested for allegedlty raping a minor.

Source: Briefly News