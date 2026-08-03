Julius Malema made remarks about podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai at an EFF press briefing in Sandton on 31 July, after a journalist raised her mayoral bid

Mazwai is contesting the mayorship of the City of Johannesburg for the Land Party ahead of the 4 November local government elections

Days after Malema's comments, Mazwai posted a pointed message on X that many read as a direct response to the EFF leader

EFF President Julius Malema (left) and Land party Mayoral Candidate Ntsiki Mazwai (right). Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and @METROFMSA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to X to fire what many are reading as a pointed response to EFF leader Julius Malema, days after he made remarks about her at a party press briefing.

Malema was addressing the media at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton on 31 July, following the EFF's local government elections manifesto launch and anniversary celebration. When a journalist brought up the trend of podcasters entering politics, specifically mentioning Mazwai's decision to run for mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Malema's response put the media personality in an uncomfortable spotlight.

Mazwai's response on X

Mazwai, known as a poet, artist, podcaster and media personality, announced on 8 July that she had stepped up as a mayoral candidate for the Land Party ahead of the 4 November local government elections. In her X post, she declared that her days as a "keyboard warrior" were over.

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On 3 August, Mazwai posted a series of statements on X that read as a direct rebuke of the EFF and its leadership, without naming Malema explicitly:

Mazwai appeared to take aim at Malema, accusing him of championing economic freedom while allegedly looking down on poor people. In a pointed post, she criticised those who "call for revolution but are bourgeois and materialistic" and those who advocate for a sober nation while allegedly profiting from alcohol sales. She ended the message with a stinging question:

"Eintlik, who is fooling who here?"

See X post here:

The post drew wide attention, with many followers linking the criticism squarely to Malema's comments at the Sandton briefing. The timing, coming just three days after his remarks, added weight to that reading.

Mazwai says she is 'dissapointed' at Malema

Briefly News reported that outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) founding leader Julius Malema’s political career. Her comments came after Malema trended for his comments regarding General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Ntsiki Mazwai took to her verified X account and agreed with the social media user who said they were dissapointed by Malema. Mazwai said Malema’s pride was affecting the whole community.

Source: Briefly News