A Savanna cider advert featuring Trevor Noah sparked fierce backlash from South Africans on 27 July 2026

The deadpan comedy clip drew accusations that Noah was mocking the Afrikaner community, particularly those who fled to the US to seek refuge

Savanna's parent company, Heineken, became a target as calls for a boycott of the brand gained momentum online

Trevor Noah's Savanna advert has angered the Afrikaner community. Image: trevornoah

Source: Twitter

A Savanna cider advert featuring comedian Trevor Noah and Eugene Khoza has set social media alight, with many viewers accusing the clip of ridiculing Afrikaner South Africans, particularly those who recently sought refugee status in the United States.

The video, which surfaced under the "Savanna Serves" banner on 27 July 2026, is staged as a mock panel interview in a boardroom bathed in dramatic green lighting. Wearing matching yellow soccer jerseys, Trevor and Eugene sit across a table as one person dressed in Afrikaner farmer attire is heard saying, "I heard you guys are giving out visas," to which the other replies that the occasion is a comedy search, not an immigration service.

The gag pivots to an attempt at a classic joke format before landing on the Savanna tagline: "It's dry, but you can drink it." The advert closes with a promotional card for "SA's Festival of Comedy" and Quicket ticketing details.

Why the advert hit a raw nerve?

The sketch lands at a particularly sensitive moment. Several white Afrikaner South Africans have publicly pursued refugee status in the United States in recent months, citing fears about safety and land policy at home. Critics of the advert argue that the visa joke is a direct jab at that community, using their circumstances as punchline material.

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Trevor Noah Savanna advert angered the Afrikaner community. Image: trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Reactions on X were swift and, in some corners, furious. Calls for a boycott of the brand emerged almost immediately, with some users drawing comparisons to the controversy that engulfed Bud Light in the United States after its own culturally charged marketing moment.

@ShelleyO317621 wrote: "Trevor Noah is a decidedly unfunny person. I've always thought so."

@tian_claassens directed his frustration at the broader Heineken portfolio: "@HEINEKENBevs sell a wide range of drinks, including Savannah. Let's get the list and start boycotting them. There are numerous competitors whose drinks one can purchase. Remember what happened to Bud Light in the USA when they started going down this rabbit hole."

@neil_hamman raised questions about who stands to benefit from the content: "Probably sponsored by Gov-linked affiliates. A means to shape the narrative."

@HammanMartine added: "It's not. No one is laughing. And constantly portraying Afrikaans people as stupid and ignorant isn't funny either."

Watch the Savanna advert that sparked the controversy below:

Bouwer Bosch responds to WebuyCars backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Comedian Bouwer Bosch faced fierce criticism over a WeBuyCars advert depicting an Afrikaner refugee family in the US.

Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws publicly challenged Bosch on X, demanding equal treatment of other communities in future adverts.

Source: Briefly News