Oscar Pistorius has settled into parole life with a new job, a church community and a new relationship with Rita Greyling

Rita Greyling is a finance transformation consultant with a private social media presence and notable followers

Reeva Steenkamp's sister Simone Cowburn reacted strongly to photos of Rita, pointing to a striking physical resemblance

Oscar Pistorius, who was released on parole after being convicted of murdering his former girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, has reportedly found a new partner named Rita Greyling, with some observers drawing immediate comparisons between the two women.

Oscar Pistorius reacts when he realises teammate Ofentse Mogawane has pulled up during the heats of the men's 4x400m relay, during the 2012 London Olympics. Image: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old former Paralympian has rebuilt a quiet life outside of public scrutiny since his release, securing employment and becoming active in a church community.

Who is Rita Greyling?

Rita Greyling maintains a largely private presence online, with restricted social media accounts. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as a Finance Transformation Consultant, while her X biography lists her interests as "Family, fashion, fitness, art, interior, people, culture, and adventure."

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She appears to have a close relationship with her siblings. In one post, she shared a sentiment attributed to her mother:

"Our mom raised us with a simple but powerful truth: people can take many things from you in life, but never your education, your faith, or your relationships."

Her Instagram account has approximately 4,000 followers, among them Oscar's brother Carl Pistorius, Springbok rugby player Faf de Klerk, MMA champion Dricus du Plessis, actress Reandi Grey and former Miss South Africa Ade van Heerden.

South Africans react with shock to similarities

Reeva's sister, Simone Cowburn, told the Daily Mail:

"I have goosebumps and shivers going down my spine at this moment. What shocks me is that she looks so much like my Reeva. She is the same build, the same face and hair, even the same eyes. Is he that sick that he wanted to find a lookalike?"

Cowburn added:

"I have to ask myself, having killed Reeva, did he want to replace her with another?"

Social media users expressed their shock as well;

@aviwe_badi:

''There’s no way this is real.''

@khanyisa_bvuma:

''She doesn’t value her own life nor love herself.''

@JermaineKiki:

''History has a way of repeating itself 😳😳.''

See the picture in the post below on X:

Both women are described as petite blondes, and the resemblance has been widely noted by South Africans following the story online.

Pistorius was originally convicted of the murder of Steenkamp and has maintained that he mistook her for a home intruder. He was granted parole and released in January 2024 after serving a portion of his 13-year and five-month sentence.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, he marked two years since his release on parole, stepping away from nearly a decade behind bars.

Natalie du Toit faces SARS action

Briefly News previously reported that South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit found herself in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool.

In January 2026, reports revealed that the decorated athlete was facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

Source: Briefly News