Two years after his parole, former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius remains under strict supervision, living quietly in his uncle’s heavily secured Pretoria mansion

Since leaving prison, Pistorius has turned to religion, volunteering at a local church while keeping a very low public profile

Pistorius is believed to have started a new relationship with a long-time family friend, raising questions and attention due to her resemblance to late girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Monday 5 January 2026, marked two years since former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius was released on parole, stepping away from nearly a decade behind bars.

Since his release in January 2024, Pistorius has lived a largely private life, avoiding media attention and public appearances.

The world first came to know Pistorius in 2013 when he fatally shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his Pretoria home. Pistorius claimed he mistook Reeva for an intruder. Initially convicted of negligent homicide, his sentence was later upgraded to murder, providing some closure for Reeva’s parents, June and the late Barry Steenkamp.

Life in Pretoria and parole conditions

Pistorius remains restricted to the Waterkloof area of Pretoria, residing in a heavily secured mansion owned by his uncle, Arnold Pistorius. Security at the property is strict, with family members often visiting him rather than him leaving the premises. As part of his parole conditions, he is banned from speaking to the media, giving interviews, or publishing memoirs.

He is also required to attend therapy sessions and participate in programmes that address gender-based violence, anger management, and community service. Officials conduct unannounced visits to ensure compliance, and any violation could result in his return to prison.

Since leaving prison, Pistorius has reportedly embraced religion, volunteering at NG Kerk Waterkloof as a caretaker and assisting with cleaning and maintenance. He keeps a low profile during church services, often sitting at the back and avoiding attention.

Oscar Pistorius's new relationship

Despite keeping a private life, Pistorius is believed to have entered a new relationship with Rita Greyling, a business management consultant and long-time family friend. Observers have noted a resemblance between Greyling and Reeva Steenkamp, though details of their relationship remain limited.

Pistorius has also resumed physical activity, taking part in an Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Durban in 2025, finishing 555th overall. Reports suggest he had gained weight and taken up smoking during his imprisonment, but he has since focused on improving his fitness.

For the Steenkamp family, the pain remains. Reeva’s father, Barry, passed away in September 2023, and her mother, June, suffered a stroke last year. The family continues to keep details of her health private but some media reports in January said she had recovered.

