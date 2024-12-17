Oscar Pistorius has reportedly found new love months after being released on parole

The disgraced Paralympian and his new partner's families are said to have a longstanding relationship

While some netizens continue to bash Oscar's murder conviction, others maintain that he has served his time and deserves a second chance

Oscar Pistorius is said to be in a new relationship. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius is reportedly in a new relationship over a decade after killing his last girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Who is Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend?

Convicted murderer, Oscar Pistorius, is nearly a year into his parole and is said to have moved on from his past and seemingly embracing freedom.

The former Paralympian has reportedly found love with a 33-year-old woman from Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga, named Rita Greyling, who is said to be a business management consultant.

This comes after he was released on parole on 5 January 2024, and MDN News reports that the couple's families have a longstanding relationship.

Before Rita, Oscar was in a high-profile relationship with model Reeva Steenkamp, whom he tragically killed on 14 February 2013 in what he maintains was self-defence.

Here's what Mzansi said about Oscar Pistorius' new relationship

Netizens have a terrible feeling about Oscar's new love, with some saying his partner was a very brave woman:

Waykz6661 said:

"RIP in advance to his new love."

Melo_Malebo was stunned:

"That girl is brave!"

Lebona_cabonena trolled:

"I hope she doesn't go to the toilet."

SKmtshali cautioned:

"She should run for her life before Valentine's Day approaches."

Meanwhile, others said Oscar served his time and thus deserved a second chance at life and love:

ShiloteW said:

"Oscar did his time and is still under strict rules, let the guy live his life."

BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"He deserves a second chance at love."

Oscar Pistorius allegedly turns to God

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Pistorius reportedly turning to God.

The former Paralympian's road to redemption was met with support from netizens who praised him for attempting to forge a new life despite his colourful past and murder conviction.

