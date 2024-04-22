Oscar Pistorius has become a member of the NG Kerk Waterkoof church, where he volunteers as a cleaner

During his time in prison, the six-time Paralympic gold medalist reportedly held prayer meetings and attended bible studies

Local netizens praise Pistorius for his efforts in trying to forge a new life following his release from prison

Former Paralympic Oscar Pistorius is attending NG Kerk Waterfkloof, where he works as a volunteer cleaner. Image: Charlie Shoemaker / Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius, a former Paralympic, has started life after prison by becoming a full-time member of the NG Kerk Waterkloof.

Pistorius, who volunteers as a sweeper at the NG Kerk, reportedly held prayer meetings while in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Thursday, 14 February 2013.

The NG Kerk welcomes Oscar Pistorius

Pistorius is attending the NG Kerk in Waterkloof, as confirmed in is the tweet below:

According to a church statement on religious publication Juignuus, Pistorius is attending services while still working as a volunteer.

The statement read:

“Thanks to his uncle [Arnold], the former athlete has now been welcomed by the NG Kerk Waterkloof. It is a large family church in Pretoria. Pistorius works there voluntarily as a caretaker.”

Previously, Pistorius was denied a job at the International Paralympic Committee, who felt his past would bring a toxic environment to the organisation.

Local netizens back Pistorius

After committing himself to the Waterkloof church, local netizens applauded the former Paralympic for trying to start a new life through GOD.

Sirr Bravoe gave his support:

"Every Saint has a past, and every sinner has a future."

Lukia Masilo wished Pistorius luck:

"All the best to him... God has forgiven him. Who are we to question that?"

Mosa Makhoana questions Pistorius' intent:

"Publicity stunt."

Samuel Doe thinks Pistorius deserves privacy:

"We don't need this guy's personal updates. We have a lot of problems to deal with."

Spha Kunene predicts Pistorius' next move:

"Dear congregation, I introduce to you Pastor Pistorius."

Oscar Pistorius is released on parole

As reported by Briefly News, Oscar Pistorius was released on parole after serving nine of his 13-year sentence in January 2024 for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, penned an emotional letter following Pistorius' release, saying their family will never have justice while they mourn the life of her daughter.

Source: Briefly News