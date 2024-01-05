Oscar Pistorius's release from prison has caused uproar on social media and, most recently, from Reeva Steenkamp's mom, June

The Paralympian was convicted for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp, and her mother spoke up about his release

South Africans reacted to Reeva Steenkamp's mother, who poured their heart out in a statement

Oscar Pistorius is officially a free man, and Reeva Steenkamp's mother had a lot to say. June Steenkamp lost her husband, Barry Steenkamp, before Oscar's release and penned a letter on his behalf too.

Oscar Pistorius's release drove June Steenkamp to write a gut-wrenching statement that moved Mzansi.

Online users with touched by June Steenkamp's candid open letter. People flooded social media expressing how sorry they felt for Reeva Steenkamp's mum.

Reeva Steenkamp mother touches SA

Many people offered their reactions after June sent out a letter addressing Oscar Pistorius' release. Online users on X commented that they could feel her turmoil in the post.

@DawieMokoena said:

"A parent having to live with the fact that their child is no more, is something that should never happen, hleng!"

@Thembi_Lihle_ commented:

"Only 11 years for somebody's life."

@ItsJustMack_ commended June:

"Yoh, what a gracious woman."

@Nombulelo_Buly remarked:

"Yhoo this press release was heartbreaking man. And then bo Shimza want di Netflix special…insensitive fool!"

@dansmywholename wrote:

"To be this graceful in the face of grief is a sign of formidable strength."

@Belle_deBateau declared:

"While that violent murderer’s name is trending, thoughts are with the family of Reeva Steenkamp. Women’s lives are worth more than this. #SayHerName."

@BassieLastrassi added:

"My heart still breaks for her and her family. The things that families of GBV victims have to deal with are so cruel. Truly is a life sentence. Yoh."

When was Oscar Pistorius released?

Oscar Pistorius served half of his sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. His parole release was controversial as many felt that he was not punished enough after going to prison in 2014.

What are the conditions of his release?

Briefly News reported that the Paralympian's release was not well received by the public. Online users also had Savage reactions to Oscar Pistorius's parole being approved.

GBV group unhappy that Oscar Pistorius is out

Briefly News previously reported that convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been released from Attridgeville Correctional Services Centre after serving half of his 13-year sentence. Women For Change is against his release and believes that he deserves to remain in prison.

According to @ewnupdates, Oscar was seen walking out of prison for the first time. He was accompanied by his family members, who fetched him so that he could serve the rest of his sentence while living with his uncle in Pretoria.

Women For Change's Sabrina Walter told Briefly News that Pistorius was not supposed to be released.

