Oscar Pistorius's release has been opposed by the Women For Change Organisation

The organisation's spokesperson believes that releasing Pistorius would undermine the efforts of the fight against gender-based violence

Nerzens slammed her and pointed out that Pistorius served his time

South Africans opposed the Women For Change Organisation, which stated that releasing Oscar Pistorius would send society the wrong message. The organisation believed that this release exposes a lack of accountability on behalf of those convicted of gender-based violent crimes. Mzansi slammed them and defended Oscar's right to walk free after serving prison.

The Women For Change Organisation spoke one day before Oscar Pistorius was set to be released from prison on parole. The convicted murderer is expected to walk free on 5 January after serving half of his sentence in prison. Pistorius, who killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was eligible for parole since March, and his first application was denied before he was eventually granted parole.

His release undermines GBV victims: Adonis

According to SABC News, the organisation's spokesperson, Bulelwa Adonis, believes that accountability is necessary and slammed the lack thereof. She remarked that the country is sending the wrong message to those who might want to commit femicide that if they do so, they would not have to serve their complete sentence. She also added that accountability is absent in how the country combats gender-based violence.

Mzansi is against Adonis's words

South Africans opposed Adonis's sentiments.

Khobo Rofhiwa Owen wrote:

“GBV my foot. Rapists, murderers are all being released everyday. He served time and qualified for parole as per our justice system.”

Thabo Madisha remarked:

“He served his time.”

Manu Chinginga Sinthumule added:

“Why don’t these groups say anything about the politicians who do not even set food in prison but like to come strong to those with no strength?”

Nceba General pointed out:

“But everyone deserves a second chance.”

Given Gift added:

“Give the guy a second chance.”

Moscow Moroka Sello commented:

“He deserves parole. He spent enough time in jail. Even Chris Hani’s killer was released on parole as well.”

