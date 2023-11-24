Oscar Pistorius has been free from prison and is expected to be home in January 2024

Pistorius was granted parole after his application process involved date mix and complications

South Africans were split between congratulating him and demanding that he stay in prison forever

Oscar will be home by January 2024. Image: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Convicted Murderer Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. The Department of Correctional Services announced on 24 November.

Oscar Pistorius given parole

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and informed them that Pistorius will be released on 5 January 2024. Before that time, he will be undergoing a prerelease programme where Pistorius will be prepared for life outside of prison. Nxumalo added that Pistorius is not to take drugs or drink alcohol during the duration of his parole until his sentence has been fully served.

Pistorius previously applied for bail and was rejected. He then appealed the decision because the courts mixed up the date he started serving his sentence. SABC News reported that June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, would not oppose Pistorius's parole should he be awarded.

Mzansi not happy

Netizens on X did not entirely agree with the decision.

Jen said:

"As a society, on principle, we must shun him at all costs. He knew exactly what he was doing. He's a murderer."

Lehlogonolo was unhappy.

"The laws of this country must be changed. This is absolute cr*p. a person who lied and said he was Trying to scarf off an intruder when it was clear he murdered Reeva."

Charles Smithies remarked:

"I disagree. Murder remains a vile crime, and I am of the opinion that the guilty party just serve life imprisonment. None of these deserves parole for taking a life."

Others were happy for him.

Don Juan was one such person.

"Let him go home also now. Zuma also got his chance. The lad has learned his lesson."

TheBookOfChad added:

"He's served his time. Keeping him in will not bring Reeva back.".

Village Snob pitied him.

"I was thinking about him the other day. Nothing will ever bring Reeva back, but I hope he can get a fresh start. The entire situation is hectic, and perhaps it's time for healing."

