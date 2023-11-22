Orlando Pirates has suspended Thembinkosi Lorch after he was sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend

The football club released a statement saying internal proceedings have been initiated to address Lorch's conduct

Social users shared different opinions on the matter with some saying the soccer player has disgraced Pirates

Orlando Pirates initiated an internal process to address Thembinkosi Lorch's GBV legal case. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates has taken action by suspending Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until 12 December. This decision comes after Lorch was sentenced for assault charges on Tuesday.

Lorch faces legal fallout

Randburg Magistrates' court sentenced the midfielder to three years imprisonment for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala. However, the sentence has been suspended for five years.

In addition, Lorch was ordered to pay R100,000 to People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa). The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act, reported TimesLIVE.

Pirates take action against Lorch

Pirates released a statement detailing their response to Lorch's legal situation. The football club said it has initiated internal processes.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players. The Club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence. The above are consistent with the club values without which the Club would not function judiciously."

Football fans weigh in

Lorch's suspension from Pirates has sent shockwaves through the football community.

Kumkani Se Pa said:

"He'll be back in the new year"

William Kabini wrote:

"You'll back this not end of the road."

Mpho Raphunga asked:

"Is he going to get paid during the internal process? "

Mpho Raphunga commented:

"Is he going to get paid during the internal process."

Lepholletse Joseph added:

"They should get rid of him."

Denka Wale Buccaneer mentioned:

"He should've been suspended indefinitely. Lorch brought not only himself but Pirates into disrepute. He is now a disgraced footballer."

