Orlando Pirates management have suspended their midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from all their activities

This decision was taken after the midfielder was handed a five-year suspended jail sentence for assaulting his former lover, Fundiswa Mathithibala

Netizens shared their opinions on social media regarding Lorch's suspension

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has been in and out of court after his former lover, Fundiswa Mathithibala, opened a case of assault against him.

The star now faces the music as Orlando Pirates has taken action against him.

Orlando Pirates suspend Lorch

Just days after he walked out of the Randburg Magistrate's court a free man and was handed a five-year suspended jail sentence, his club's management at Orlando Pirates has removed him from all activities until 12 December 2023.

The club released a statement on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, regarding the legal proceedings outcome involving Thembinkosi on their official website.

The statement reads:

"Throughout this process, Orlando Pirates Football Club remains cognizant of its responsibilities arising from the employer-employee relationship with the players. The club also strives to administer justice to prevent double jeopardy, ensuring that players are not penalised twice for the same offence.

"These principles align with the club's core values, which are essential for its fair and judicious functioning. In light of the above, Thembinkosi Lorch has been temporarily removed from all club activities until December 12.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club extends gratitude to sponsors, supporters, and the broader community for allowing the principles of the rule of law and the club's value system to unfold without hindrance."

Mzansi responds to Orlando Pirates' decision

Many netizens seem dissatisfied with the Orlando Pirates' decision against Thembinkosi Lorch. Some said they couldn't believe he was only suspended for two weeks and then he will return to the field. See some of the comments below:

@Kaytzo_Amigo wrote:

"12 December is just around the corner, mos."

@Dwabaman_ZA mentioned:

"An honourable club with morals will terminate. If not, then it undermines your place in the community in terms of GBV campaigns."

@MishDonny said:

"if this club were serious to begin with, they'd have suspended him from the beginning when the case was pending, and the club has moved weirdly through all this now they're just tryna save face."

@Tukkies_ responded:

"A good message from a good club run by the Chairman of PSL would be to suspend him for 5 years and set an example with him."

@Gowjas commented:

"This team has an appetite for harbouring hooligans. From the captain who stabbed his teammate to a certain national team coach and Morrison who both were allowed to escape out of the country running away from police."

@tebogo_mello shared:

"If you want to know how clubs deal with GBV you don't have to look too far back. Mason Greenwood was a perfect case study."

@InjaYeG53569041 replied:

"I hope @orlandopirates acts in the best interest of the few clubs. Lorch is a convicted woman abuser. His contract should be terminated."

