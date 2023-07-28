Thembinkosi Lorch was due to be sentenced on 28 July, but his case got postponed for pre-sentencing

He was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, on September 2020

He will re-appear in court on 4 September, where he will be sentenced for the case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm

Thembinkosi Lorch will have to wait until September 2023 to find out his sentencing in the assault case.

Thembinkosi Lorch was found guilty of assaulting his former lover on 6 June. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Lorch appears at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on 28 July on Friday for the assault case

Daily Sun reported that Thembinkosi Lorch made his appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

The news publication reported that his case got postponed to the 4th of September on Friday.

The Orlando Pirates player was found guilty of assaulting Fundiswa Mathithibala

On 6 June, the Orlando Pirates soccer star was found guilty of assaulting Fundiswa Mathithibala, his former girlfriend.

The incident apparently happened in 2020, and when she opened a case, he got arrested on 7 September and then got released on bail for the amount of R 2 000.

Fundiswa said the player strangled her during an altercation at his home after she asked for her car keys.

Mzansi weighs in on the latest developments in Lorch's case

Under a post by @MDNnewss, Mzansi had this to :

@Nolofy said:

"What sentencing. Suspended sentence anyway. R5 000 or 2 years in jail suspended for 2 years."

@Mtho076 said:

"Yho waiting again. Might be bad for the guy."

