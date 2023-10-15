A police sergeant and his wife were discovered gunned down in their home near Groblersdal in Limpopo

The Limpopo police are investigating the harrowing murders and have not ruled out the possibility of domestic violence

The chilling incident freaked South Africans out and they speculated about the motives for the murders

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A cop and his wife were found dead in their home near Groblersdal in Limpopo. Image: Stock photo and Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

The police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the lifeless bodies of a police sergeant and his wife at their residence in Moganyaka village, near Groblersdal in Limpopo on Saturday.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the couple was found with gunshot injuries, and the presumed murder weapon was located at the scene, reported TimesLIVE.

Investigation into police sergeant and wife’s deaths

The Limpopo police responded to the scene at approximately 7:30am on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION:

Ledwaba mentioned that when they arrived at the scene, they found the dead couple's bodies in their bedroom, with a firearm positioned beside the deceased husband.

The 41-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife allegedly had a heated argument in their bedroom, on Friday night around 9pm.

Son makes tragic discovery

Ledwaba added that their heir 20-year-old son returned home on Saturday morning and found his mother and father lying in a pool of blood.

The police sergeant who was on leave was reportedly stationed at the Thembisa police station in Gauteng.

SA horrified by Limpopo murders

See some of the comments below:

Make-peace Motaung mentioned:

"People are going through a lot. Condolences to the remaining loved ones."

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze commented:

"We live in a cruel world. May their souls RIP."

Thapelo Thaps Kobela wrote:

"Limpopo is busy these days."

Xola Mpoza Vuma said:

"These cops are involved in criminal activities nowadays, you'll get that the killers are people who deal with him."

Oskido Bolg added:

"He pumped lead in her then turned it on himself."

Ntate Mothusi suggested:

"Mara ANC should bring back the death penalty just like here home Botswana. If I kill I know I'm going to be hung by the neck till I meet my maker."

Limpopo Tragedy: Father murders 2 sons and kills himself, Mapakophele villagers find gruesome scene

In another article, Briefly News reported that a village in Mphephu was the scene of a heartbreaking incident. A father was the reason his children's lives were cut short.

The kids were both below the age of 10. Their deaths are indicative of the increase in child murders in South Africa, which rose by 20.6% in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News