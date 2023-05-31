A 55-year-old man has been arrested following the tragic deaths of five schoolchildren

The man was transporting the children to school in a bakkie when he lost control of the vehicle ad crashed into multiple objects, including a bus

South Africans are saddened by the loss of young souls and hope they rest in peace

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - The driver of the bakkie that was transporting children to school has been arrested for culpable homicide.

A Cape Town bakkie driver has been arrested for the deaths of five schoolchildren who died in a tragic accident. Images: Brazzo/Stock Photo & Ncognet0/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The 55-year-old man reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in a fatal crash that killed five children.

Cape Town bakkie driver to appear in court

According to TimesLIVE, the accident happened in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, on Tuesday, 30 May, at around 7:30am. New information indicates the deceased children were between 7 and 11 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed the 55-year-old man's arrest and said he would appear in court as soon as he has been charged.

Twigg also clarified that the two children, aged 6 and 15, survived and were taken to hospital for further care. It was initially reported that one child had survived.

EWN reported that one child was discharged from the hospital and sent home.

MEC for Mobility outraged that school kids were being transported in a bakkie

The MEC for Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie, told TimesLIVE that he was outraged after hearing about the tragic accident that claimed five lives.

The bakkie was not a designated education department learner transport vehicle. Mackenzie explained that anyone transporting children is obligated to ensure they are kept safe.

He added that anyone transporting children should ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and have the necessary licence to transport the designated group.

South Africans reflect on tragic Cape Town accident that claimed 5 lives

@Justaguycpt said:

"Onlookers who were on scene when it happened said that the canopy of the bakkie caused serious damage to these poor title souls who had dreams!"

@girlpowerule said:

"OMG so sad, how do parents allow that? May their little souls rest in peace. May the parents find comfort in their trying time."

@NkululekoKlink said:

"I really hope that the national Minister of Social Development will be visiting the bereaved families as we are celebrating Child Protection Week as she is in CapeTown may the beautiful souls of the kids Rest in peace❤️❤️"

Grade 11 child dies when overloaded school transport carrying 14 pupils overturns in Protea Glen, SA dismayed

Briefly News previously reported that a Grade 11 girl has died in a tragic accident that has left 13 other schoolchildren badly injured.

The fatal crash occurred when the private school transport, an overloaded Toyota Condor, overturned on the R599 Randfontein road in Protea Glen, Johannesburg.

The transport was shuttling the children to Protea Glen Secondary School 1 and 2 and Faranana Primary School when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News