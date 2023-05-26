South African are shocked after pictures of newborn babies placed in cardboard boxes were circulated online

The incident took place at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital in the North West over the weekend

The North West Department of Health says it has opened an investigation into the cardboard box incident

MAHIKENG - The Mahikeng Provincial Hospital is trending after the appalling conditions in which newborn babies were being kept exposed online.

Mahikeng Provincial Hospital has come under fire for placing newborn babies in cardboard boxes. Image: Thato Senganga Molosankwe/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

South Africans met pictures of newborn babies placed in cardboard boxes with shock after a concerned citizen posted the images on Facebook.

The babies were captured wrapped in purple hospital blankets and with nasogastric tubes.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said he was shocked to see that the newborns were not placed in incubators or crib beds and said arrangements were being made to send additional cribs to the hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

North West Department of Health opens investigation into cardboard box incident

Meanwhile, the North West Department of Health has opened an investigation into the incident to get to the bottom of what transpired and how long the babies were kept inside the boxes.

The Mahikeng Provincial Hospital management conducted a preliminary internal investigation and revealed that the incident occurred on Saturday, 20 May, but it was never reported to management, News24 reported.

Sambatha said the SA's public hospitals have systems and procedures in place that outline what hospital staff should do when faced with shortages of incubators.

South Africans shocked newborn babies were kept in cardboard boxes at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital

Below are some comments:

Oarabile Podile said:

"This is very bad. It's time for our beloved ANC to go."

Manana Kola slammed:

"This is sad and unacceptable..."

@dlmarshal complained:

"How could this happen? This is honestly not a good welcome."

@BalebatjeR claimed:

"Nurses have to improvise while the management is sleeping on duty."

@Blkbro added:

"The money spent on the MPs', Ministers', and Deputy Ministers' cars would have gone a lone way to improve situations like this."

