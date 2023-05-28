A Free State teacher has lost his fight to keep his job after being brought to task over inappropriate behaviour with a learner

Lawerence Letolo, a math and science educator, was accused of kissing a grade 8 learner

The Education Labour Relations Council has condemned Letolo's actions, describing them as "disgraceful"

FREE STATE-Lawrence Letolo, a math and physics instructor in the Free State, was sacked when he was caught kissing a grade 8 student. The former educator was found guilty of violating the Employment Educators Act by the Education Labour Relations Council.

Disgraced Free State teacher fired for kissing pupil.

Letolo was accused of acting in a way not suited for someone entrusted with the care of children. Despite his best efforts, he was dismissed.

Education Labour Relations Council finds teacher guilty of contravening Employment Educators Act

The married father of five is alleged to have asked the student for a kiss after luring her into his classroom. She gave him a peck on the cheek, but he insisted on a kiss on the mouth. Letolo followed up with a request for her phone number after school let out.

Sowetan Live published a piece detailing the council's condemnation of Letolo and his behaviour calling it "disgraceful".

According to the story, arbitrator advocate David Pietersen said:

"[Letolo’s] conduct is not just contra bonos mores (against the good morals of society), but he has equally so, violated his professional codes and the law."

SA Council of Educators claims an increase in teacher sexual misconduct

Sadly, the sexual misconduct committed by the teacher, in this case, is not an isolated incident. IOL reported that there had been an increase in reports of teachers abusing their power.

According to data compiled by the South African Council of Educators (Sace), the article details 191 incidents of sexual misconduct against educators. This points to a stunning statistic that an assault occurs in a school practically every day.

