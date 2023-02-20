A Free State High Court judge is in hot water following an investigation conducted by the Hawks’ specialised team

Back in 2000, the judge allegedly misappropriated a six-year-old child’s Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim

The incident left many social media users horrified, with many saying citizens can no longer trust those in authority positions

FREE STATE - The Hawks’ head has praised its teams for investigating a Free State High Court judge who allegedly misappropriated a six-year-old child’s Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim.

A Free State judge will appear in court in March on several charges, including money laundering. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The judge was served with a summons on Friday, 17 February, following an investigation into the RAF claim made when he was a practising attorney.

He is expected to appear in the Kroonstad Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, 9 March. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the claim was made in 2000.

She told TimesLIVE that the judge handed over the client’s file with a little over R1.2 million to another attorney after being appointed in his position. The child’s mother reported the matter to the second attorney.

During the Hawks investigation, it was found that more than R3 million was paid out to the child. Mbambo said the alleged action robbed the victim of more than R2.5 million.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya applauded the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team for its investigation. News24 reported that he said no stone would be left unturned to protect vulnerable people.

Mzansi sickened by judge allegedly stealing 6-year-old’s RAF

Lewa La Thaba Noka said:

“A judge charged for fraud, those people are getting more than R2 million a month, how must we trust them now?”

Menasota Mnisi commented:

“They can't control themselves anymore the spirit of greediness is exposing them.”

Fana Ngwenya posted:

“For a moment I thought this was a joke.”

Lungstar Wase Dikeni wrote:

“Then we will be told they are not captured.”

Wewe Simelela added:

“We are a f****d up people!”

