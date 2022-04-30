The lawyer representing the four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has been charged with failing to appear in court

The advocate faces charges of trespassing and common assault, he has been granted bail for R10 000 and will appear in court next month

Advocate Malesela Teffo is facing a number of cases which have been consolidated by the court, he insists that the NPA and SAPS are behind the charges

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has charged Advocate Malesela Teffo after he did not appear in court on trespassing charges.

The lawyer has been granted R10 000 bail and will return in May. Teffo insists that the NPA and the SAPS have orchestrated the charges against him.

Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane accused Teffo of using the victim card and said that as an advocate he should be responsible enough to attend court. Failure to appear before the court is a serious offence and the necessary action needs to be taken according to Mjonondwane.

SABC News reports that the magistrate ruled that the R10 000 bail was reasonable and justified and that this was the second time that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Teffo.

Teffo was taken into custody by the police shortly after he represented the four men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa. Along with the trespassing charges, Teffo is also facing a charge of common assault.

The advocate is facing several cases against him that have been consolidated by the court according to EWN.

