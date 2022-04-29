Nota Baloyi has gone on a social media rant making serious allegations that Kelly Khumalo is the one behind the death of Senzo Meyiwa

The controversial media personality who even claimed to have proof to support his claims made the allegations during an Instagram live

He said that the issue has been weighing heavily on his heart especially given that he gets to see Kelly Khumalo roaming free

Nota Baloyi has made serious allegations against singer Kelly Khumalo. The music executive who has made a name for not sugar-coating his opinions, especially on celebrities, has gone on another social media rant.

Nota Baloyi has accused Kelly Khumalo of being behind Senzo Meyiwa's death. Image: Getty Images, @kellykhumaloza and @lavidanota

Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial has been a hot topic on social media. People have been sharing their thoughts on who they suspect murdered the former Bafana Bafana player eight years ago.

Singer Kelly Khumalo's name has popped up many times because she was Meyiwa's girlfriend, and he was shot inside her mother's house. According to The South African, Nota Baloyi has said the Empini singer is behind Meyiwa's death.

The publication reports that the rapper made these accusations in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, Baloyi even claims to have evidence to tie Kelly Khumalo to Senzo Meyiwa's death.

He added that seeing Kelly roam free in the streets has been a heavy burden weighing on his heart. He said:

"This thing has been weighing heavily on my heart for years. I get to see Kelly Khumalo roaming free, knowing what I know. Knowing that this woman is behind the death of this man."

