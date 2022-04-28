Singer Kelly Khumalo has come under fire following the dramatic arrest of Defence Advocate Malesela Teffo

Adv Teffo has been arrested for apparently missing a court appearance in the Senzo Meyiwa trials but Mzansi is convinced it's sabotage

Heading to the comments section, South Africans had super mixed reactions as they weighed in on Kelly's role in the arrest

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Defence Advocate Malesela Teffo has been arrested in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trials and Mzansi smells a major conspiracy. According to the SAPS, Teffo missed a court appearance thus leading to his arrest, but South Africa is convinced it's sabotage.

Singer Kelly Khumalo has come under fire following the dramatic arrest of Defence Advocate Malesela Teffo. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Musician Kelly Khumalo, who has been a major focal point in the controversial murder trial, has come under fire following the shocking turn of events.

Taking to the social media streets, Mzansi seems convinced Kelly's legal team had something to do with the dramatic arrest. Peeps have not been shy about accusing Khumalo of arranging the arrest in cahoots with the police.

Still, many fans have come to the singer's defence and are simply not standing for the troubling allegations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the comments below:

@MajesticAud said:

"You know what? F*** everyone who still believes Kelly Khumalo is being bullied. The Meyiwas deserve justice."

@Zinhleputinn said:

"You should also stop seeing Kelly Khumalo as a victim. She was in that house. She’s a witness to a crime and has protected those who committed the crime she witnessed. Stop seeing her as a victim. If she loved Senzo she’ll speak up."

@ThatoM_1 said:

"Another reason why this case will remain unsolved is because y'all are focusing on the wrong people, you can't possibly think Kelly Khumalo is thaaat powerful, come on.."

Senzo Meyiwa murder case: Defence reveals DNA on hat allegedly worn by gunman belonged to a woman

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the second day of the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday, 26 April revealed new information to the South African public about the circumstances surrounding the murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo cross-examined the first witness, forensic detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia and questioned him about a hat that was found at the crime scene and was allegedly worn by the person who pulled the trigger.

Source: Briefly News