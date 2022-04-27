The first state witness in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, Sergeant Thabo Mosia had to answer a few tough questions during his cross-examination on Tuesday

Advocate Malesela Teffo, the lawyer of the four of the accused asked questions related to the collection of evidence and DNA results

South Africans are shocked by the turn Meyiwa's murder trial has taken and want every woman who was in the house at the time of the killing to get their DNA tested

PRETORIA - The second day of the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday, 26 April revealed new information to the South African public about the circumstances surrounding the murder of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo cross-examined the first witness, forensic detective Sergeant Thabo Mosia and questioned him about a hat that was found at the crime scene and was allegedly worn by the person who pulled the trigger.

Teffo, who is representing four out of the five accused men stated in court that a woman's DNA was actually found on the hat, reports News24. Mosia, who was one of the first people on the scene told the court in his testimony that he believed that the hat was worn by the killer.

Mosia stated that the hat was worn by one of the suspects who entered the house through the kitchen door and stated that he also received confirmation about this from Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time.

Accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube is being accused of being the gunman and Teffo highlighted that Mncube is not a woman as the DNA states. Mosia explained that while he may have collected evidence from the crime scene, he did not have access to the DNA results, reports The Citizen.

Teffo also questioned why a walking stick which was allegedly used to attack one of the intruders by Zandie Khumalo was not bagged as evidence because it could have carried the killer's DNA. Mosia explained that he did not bag the walking stick because the other police officers did not inform him about the walking stick.

South Africans want answers about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

@zobesizwe said:

"They know who is she it's just that they are protecting a lot of people involved in this, they just buying time."

@AndileGP1 said:

"Since Netflix is involved this case will just expose SAPS internationally, we already know there are a lot of dodgy dealings among South Africans now the world will also know."

@modisakaale said:

"They took the hat from the wardrobe and made it look like it was that of the intruder and little did they know shit is coming their way ."

@RMoganeSekatane said:

"Now the judge should postpone this nonsense. Take these guys' DNAs and see if it matches with the hat. If not release them."

@Gohome33372397 said:

"That's why Kelly's lawyer was so keen to be part of the court process..."

@Perkins22_ said:

''So, why is the woman not behind bars yet??‍♂️"

Kelly Khumalo reportedly ready to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is ready to give evidence in the murder trial of her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa. The five men accused of fatally shooting the former Bafana Bafana goalie appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 22 April.

The singer was one of the people who were in her mother's home when the former Orlando Pirates Captain was murdered. The Empini hitmaker's sister and singer Zandie Gumede and their mom were also present during the incident that shook Mzansi.

ZAlebs reports that the songbird's legal representative told eNCA that her client is willing to testify in court. According to the publication, Magdalene Moonsamy - who is representing the star on a watching brief - said the reality TV star is willing to cooperate should she be required to give her side of the story in court.

