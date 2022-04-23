Kelly Khumalo is reportedly ready to testify in her late baby daddy's murder trial should she be called to the witness stand

The Empini singer's lawyer, who is representing the star on a watching brief, told eNCA that her client is willing to cooperate should she be called in court

Five men accused of the slaying of Orlando Pirates goalie, Senzo Meyiwa, appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday

Kelly Khumalo is ready to give evidence in the murder trial of her late baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa. The five men accused of fatally shooting the former Bafana Bafana goalie appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 22 April.

The singer was one of the people who were in her mother's home when the former Orlando Pirates Captain was murdered. The Empini hitmaker's sister and singer Zandie Gumede and their mom were also present during the incident that shook Mzansi.

ZAlebs reports that the songbird's legal representative told eNCA that her client is willing to testify in court. According to the publication, Magdalene Moonsamy - who is representing the star on a watching brief - said the reality TV star is willing to cooperate should she be required to give her side of the story in court.

It's been years since the popular Umlazi-born goalkeeper was shot dead but no one has been convicted of his murder. Mzansi social media users always blame the police for failing to properly investigate the matter as there were more than three eyewitnesses when the murder took place.

