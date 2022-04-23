Diepsloot has once again become the scene of a violent attack that left two people dead following a fatal shooting

Three people were attacked by a group of gunmen, two were killed while the third person managed to escape

The police have launched a manhunt but no arrests have been made at this point and the motive for the attack is still unknown

DIEPSLOOT - Diepsloot is once again in the news following a deadly shooting that claimed two people's lives in the small town.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt following the attack that took place on Friday night. Police reported that three people were attacked and one managed to escape. The police were patrolling the streets when they heard the gunshots.

According to EWN, the victims were sitting outside a shack at the time of the attack. Police have not yet determined the motive for the attack and no suspects have been taken into custody at this stage.

Diepsloot has been rocked by high levels of crime and xenophobic attacks which resulted in Police Minister Bheki Cele deploying a tactical response team to the area as a temporary measure.

Witnesses have reported that the attackers fled on foot following the fatal shooting according to eNCA.

