The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government held a day of prayer to remember the lives lost during the devasting floods

The prayer was held in collaboration with various faith-based groups that came together in unity

The eThekwini Municipality spokesperson says many people were left devastated as a result of the floods and called on those who can to help them

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government hosted a provincial day of prayer in commemoration of the lives lost as a result of the devastating floods this past week on Thursday, 21 April. The prayer will be held in Durban, the province's capital city.

The floods have claimed the lives of approximately 448 people and there are over 60 people who have been officially declared missing.

The KZN government held a day of prayer on Thursday, 21 April. Image: @KZNgov

According to SABC News, the KZN government is hosting the prayer to show their support and solidarity to the families that are now grieving their loved ones. The event was attended by various faith-based groups that united for the province.

The provincial government says it will also pray for such tragic events to never happen again and citizens have been asked to pause and observe the day of prayer.

Speaking at the event, eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose stated that the torrential rainfall destroyed people's homes, public roads and infrastructure, in the province and especially in Durban, reports IOL.

“Many have lost their loved ones while others were left destitute because their homes were destroyed in a catastrophe," said Nyawose.

He went on to ask people from all communities to come together and unite in helping people that have been left destitute as a result of the floods.

“Come together pick up pieces and help affected communities to put the devastation behind them,” added Nyawose.

