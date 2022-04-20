A woman took to social media to share a video revealing how her car was damaged as a result of the heavy rains in KZN recently

The clip shows her sporty Volkswagen GTI in prime condition before it reveals how damaged and soiled it was from the flood

SA cyber citizens sympathised with the lady and responded with words of support under the TikTok post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The recent KZN devastating floods that caused havoc in the province just over a week ago left many residents at a great loss in more ways than one.

One affected individual @mrs_and_lil_miss_xqzit took to TikTok to post a video of her damaged Volkswagen GTI that was completely flooded as a result of the heavy rains.

A woman was devastated after losing her sports car in the recent KZN floods. Image: @mrs_and_lil_miss_xqzit/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video shows various photos and clips of the vehicle in prime condition before it reveals it being towed out of the garage with the interior of the car is completely soiled. She captioned the post:

“Lost my 610whp baby in these floods.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her online friends were disheartened by the video and responded with encouraging and supportive words:

Tarryn responded:

“I'm sorry for your experience. Glad you and your family are ok. Hope insurance will replace. Sending love and light.”

Ish_Gt4 replied:

“Sorry buddy, you will find another one. Life is more precious right now.”

Mahesh asked:

“How much would you consider selling it as is?”

Jachin said:

“I remember taking the first two photos....”

Sivern Cattigan commented:

“So sorry to see your baby in that condition. The most important thing is you guys haven't been harmed.”

marxman94 wrote:

“Good luck mate, what matters most is that you and the fam are OK, the car is replaceable even though it's sad to see her like that.”

Government officials say R184 million is needed to repair 84 healthcare facilities across the province

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused damage to 84 healthcare facilities, which will cost an estimated R184 million to repair, according to the local government.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, visited the affected areas where they accessed the damage caused. Department officials began their examinations at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, where there is a water shortage.

More than 440 people were pronounced dead in the province and President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster.

Source: Briefly News