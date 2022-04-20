Local peeps are changing the narrative when it comes to the stigma attached to going big for a wedding

An online user shared a photo of a small group standing before a couple at the altar in an intimate matrimonial ceremony

Many Mzansi peeps were in approval of the simple and cost-effective event style and expressed why it makes sense

Getting married has for the longest time been an extravagant occasion. However, with the cost of living rising by the day and the introduction of new trends - small weddings are becoming a big deal among modern South Africans.

One gent who recently came to this realisation was online user @AviweN__ who posted a photo of an intimate matrimonial ceremony.

The image shows a small group standing before the couple at the altar, at an outdoor wedding. The post was captioned:

“Family is enough. Ndiyeke iwaste.”

Moreover, according to Bellevue Café, smaller weddings make guests feel special and included. A smaller guest list means you'll remember each and every guest who was there on your special day, and that you'll have enough time to get around to chatting to all of them and thanking them personally for attending.

Although there were a few haters here and there, many South African online users appeared to be fans of this modern-style ceremony and agreed that it would save many newlyweds from getting into debt before even tying the knot.

Check out the post and comments below:

@Ori_RSA said:

“Y’all are slowly opening eyes.”

@LwandoScotch wrote:

“The most f***d up thing is our families are a lot on their own. Now it's 2, this is good.”

@LunaticLudic wrote:

“My family is big they would tell me what I'm doing is sh**t. Definitely sure they would even pop up cash to make the ceremony big.”

@SericNgcobo commented:

“I love this, congratulations. Lwande uthando luhlume.”

@Yanga_Co replied:

“Enough with the waste of money and diving into debt.”

@7paulj shared:

“The way it should be, not feeding and entertaining people for attending your day.”

Couple’s intimate wedding gains Mzansi’s approval

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful couple clad in blue shared a romantic and intimate wedding with their closest loved ones. Twitter user @thuso_thelejane shared that the newlyweds were not forced into debt as they commemorated their special day in a more low-key manner.

The only extravagant thing about their special day was their undying love for each other which did not require a grand gesture. Some peeps seemed to have enjoyed the humble event while others defended heavy spenders - stating that weddings are an important celebration.

Their elegant vow exchange gained heaps of comments from locals who could not wait to share their opinions. Regardless of what anyone says, the couple looked happier than ever in their pics and that's really all that matters.

